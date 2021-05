Aligarh

31 May 2021 23:45 IST

The toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 36 on Monday with 11 more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities.

Viscera samples of 35 other people, who are suspected to have died after consuming spurious liquor, have been sent for examination, Chief Medical Officer Dr. B.P. Kalyani said.

