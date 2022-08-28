U.P. has the responsibility of unseating the BJP in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief claims many political parties in the State are fighting elections ‘only to cut votes’

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on August 28 accused the BJP government of destroying the country and claimed that many political parties in the State were fighting elections only to “cut” opposition votes. Mr. Yadav’s comments hold significance as a few days back, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati targeted the SP chief for his visit to Azamgarh.

“The BJP government is destroying the country. People are ready to remove the saffron party from power. The BJP will go out of power after these elections,” Mr. Yadav said.

The former CM, whose party is the largest Opposition party in the U.P. State Assembly with 111 MLAs, argued that Uttar Pradesh has “a big responsibility” in the 2024 elections. “Uttar Pradesh has a big responsibility in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party will go to the people and tell the public that other political parties are contesting elections only to cut votes. The people are watching everything. They know which parties are aligned with the BJP and who are fighting the BJP,” he said.

“At the national level, NCP president Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, are constantly making efforts for opposition unity. In Bihar, the equation has changed and the leaders there are also trying.” Mr. Yadav added.

He further alleged that names of Yadav and Muslim community voters had been intentionally deleted at the behest of the BJP. “Votes of Yadav and Muslim voters in particular were cut. Pick up any booth of U.P. Assembly elections, check at random. A lot of voters either could not cast their votes or his name was not in the list. The Election Commission should tell how many people could not vote in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.