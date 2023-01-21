ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. govt. woos investors from Gujarat

January 21, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - AHMEDABAD

State to receive investments worth ₹38,000 crore

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister A.K. Sharma addresses at U.P. Global Investors Summit’s roadshow. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top industrial groups and business houses of Gujarat on January 20 agreed to invest around ₹38,000 crore in various projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the State’s flagship Investors Summit. 

A delegation of senior Ministers and top bureaucrats from U.P. on Friday held a roadshow and interacted with the business community in Ahmedabad. 

During the interaction and business-to-government meetings, Gujarat-based groups like Torrent, Adani, Arvind Textiles, and Zydus Life sciences inked MoUs with officials of U.P. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Led by Energy and Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma, a former Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, the delegation comprised Minister Jitin Prasad, CM’s Adviser Avanish Avasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal and others. 

“We are pitching U.P. as a preferred State for business and investments,” Mr. Sharma told the gathering in his speech. 

Interestingly, as a bureaucrat in Gujarat, Mr. Sharma had played a key role in organising Vibrant Gujarat summits in the State from 2003 to 2013 when he was the Secretary to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. 

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group engaged in pharmaceutical and energy businesses, has agreed to commit investments worth ₹25,000 crore in various business verticals. 

It may be noted that Torrent is already present in U.P. and is distributing electricity in Agra and supplying gas in Mathura and Gorakhpur. 

Dairy major Amul signed an MoU to explore the opportunity to set up a dairy plant in Bagapat in western U.P. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US