U.P. Govt to build Ambedkar memorial as parties paid tributes to Dalit icon amid outreach efforts

December 06, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced to build a grand memorial in the name of B.R. Ambedkar, a Dalit icon who headed the drafting committee of India’s Constituent Assembly, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), (a Dalit-centric party) president Mayawati claimed that the befitting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar would be when people who were deprived got their rights, as political parties jumped in to pay tributes to India’s first law minister, on his death anniversary.

“The memorial will present his ideals to the present and future generations. We have benefited the deprived sections including Musahar, Kol, Thau and Vantangia. The State Government stands with the oppressed and exploited sections,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The marginalised Dalit community constituting roughly 21% of the population in U.P., has in recent times, seen renewed efforts from all political parties to bring them into their fold.

While paying tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, former four-time U.P. CM Mayawati whose terms as the Chief Minister of India’s most populous State saw a kind of Dalit assertion and pushback against atrocities said the failure of governments in converting the Constitution’s ideals into reality, was disturbing and sad.

“Tributes on death anniversary of most respected Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who dedicated India egalitarian, welfareist and public-friendly Constitution. If the governments had worked under the holy principles of that Constitution, crores of poor would have been liberated from many issues. Distraction and failure in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality for people’s welfare is sad and worrying,” wrote Ms. Mayawati in a tweet.

Ms. Mayawati further added that Dr. Ambedkar would receive a befitting tribute only when the people who were deprived of justice, peace and livelihood got their rights. “It is worrying and sad that there has been failure and distraction in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality,” added Ms. Mayawati.

All the major political parties in U.P. are trying to reach out to the numerically stronger but marginalised Dalit population with the Congress appointing Brijlal Khabri as its State chief, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) is also raising Dalit issues and giving indications of forming an alliance with a Dalit group like Chandrashekhar Ravan’s Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

