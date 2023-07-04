U.P. govt, to begin Road Safety Fortnight campaign from July 17

July 04, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh has decided to organise a campaign under Road Safety Fortnight from July 17 to 31, wherein the State government employees would be marked absent at work if they arrived to office without helmet for the second time. The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of road accidents and raise public awareness about traffic rules.

“During the 15-day campaign, the employees at a department who arrive to office on two-wheeler without wearing helmet, they would be marked absent at work and would not be given entry to the office. At the same time, a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee will also organised as part of the campaign,” said the State government in a statement, adding that the instructions have been issued to all the staff against coming to the office on two-wheeler without wearing a helmet and also placed signboards on the office premises.

A 15-day action plan has also been prepared to organise Road Safety Fortnight campaign under which programmes have been proposed to educate people about road safety. The Uttar Pradesh government is paying special attention to decrease traffic accidents and raising awareness among the public.

“Public representatives like Member of Parliament (MPs), and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will be invited to the inauguration ceremony of such programmes. The office bearers of buses, trucks, auto unions, and NGOs related to transport will be called, and their opinions solicited. At the same time, after prayer, students will be administered an oath to follow the rules while receiving information about road safety,” added the State government.

