U.P. govt. to allow homeward journey of stranded people

The Uttar Pradesh government will allow other States to take home their residents if they want, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

“If the governments of other States wish to recall their citizens stranded in Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, our government will give permission and cooperate,” the Uttar Pradesh CM said during a review meeting on novel coronavirus with senior officials.

He also said the students brought from Rajasthan’s Kota should be told to stay quarantined in their homes through the CM helpline 1076. The CM said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well-being.

Taking stock of the situation, he also told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to the social distancing norms. “A lockdown means total lockdown,” he said.

The CM told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week. He said it should be ensured that there is no gathering at the time of “sehri” and “iftar” (early morning and late evening meals), an official press release said.

10 virus-free districts

Mr. Adityanath was informed by officials that 10 districts, earlier affected by the disease, have no active case now.

As of now, 32 districts of the total 75 are free from novel coronavirus, the CM was told.

Mr. Adityanath, however, directed officials to remain extra vigilant and reiterated the need to test all those involved in the supply of essentials.

Testing labs

Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad districts are sensitive and so testing labs should be set up there, he said.

He also directed to seal private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines.

The Chief Minister said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function as per the guidelines of the Centre.