U.P. govt. to allow home isolation

Asymptomatic patients of COVID-19 would be allowed to be under home isolation, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday as cases continued to rise sharply in the State.

The State has 18,245 active positive cases, the State health department said on Sunday, with 2,250 cases recorded in 24 hours. .

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a large number of asymptomatic persons were concealing their illness, which could lead to spread in infection, a government spokesperson said.

The patients would be provided permission for home isolation on conditions as per the laid down protocol, the government said.