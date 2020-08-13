U.P. govt takes action after MLA alleges assault in police station

Ghaziabad

13 August 2020 12:31 IST

It suspends station house officer and transfers Superintendent of Police (Rural) of Aligarh district

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the station house officer (SHO) of the Gonda police station and transferred the Superintendent of Police (Rural) of Aligarh district after Iglas MLA Raj Kumar Sahayogi alleged that he was assaulted inside the station on Wednesday when he went to question a cross FIR registered against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker.

Sources said the orders were issued from the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow after BJP workers created a ruckus and demanded action against the police. The Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has also asked the Inspector General, Aligarh Zone, to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sahayogi had alleged he was manhandled by three cops, including SHO Anuj Saini, when he went to enquire about a case registered against VHP worker Rohit Varshney.

However, local police sources maintained that it was Mr. Sahayogi who lost his cool first and charged at an official in the police station.