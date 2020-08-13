U.P. govt takes action after MLA alleges assault in police station

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the station house officer (SHO) of the Gonda police station and transferred the Superintendent of Police (Rural) of Aligarh district after Iglas MLA Raj Kumar Sahayogi alleged that he was assaulted inside the station on Wednesday when he went to question a cross FIR registered against a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker.
Sources said the orders were issued from the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow after BJP workers created a ruckus and demanded action against the police. The Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has also asked the Inspector General, Aligarh Zone, to submit a detailed report on the incident by Thursday evening.
Mr. Sahayogi had alleged he was manhandled by three cops, including SHO Anuj Saini, when he went to enquire about a case registered against VHP worker Rohit Varshney.
However, local police sources maintained that it was Mr. Sahayogi who lost his cool first and charged at an official in the police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath