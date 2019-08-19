U.P. govt. suspends Allahabad police chief

Taking serious note of the six killings in Allahabad, the U.P. government on Monday suspended Senior Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma, an official said.

The decision came after three people were killed in Dhumanganj, one in Allahapur and a double murder took place in the Tharwai area of Allahabad on Sunday.

“The Prayagraj SSP has been suspended,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Akhilesh slams govt.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the State government over the “deteriorating” law and order situation and said “Uttar Pradesh is becoming Hatya Pradesh”.

“After the murder of a journalist and his brother in Saharanpur, six killings took place in the past 12 hours in Prayagraj (Allahabad). Due to deteriorating law and order, Uttar Pradesh is becoming ‘Hatya Pradesh’. Is this what the BJP wants UP to be identified as. When there’s no guarantee of people’s lives, then how can there be any development or faith,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sharma was transferred and attached to the DGP office while STF SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj was made the new SSP of Allahabad.