U.P. govt. slammed for law student’s arrest

Opposition parties slammed the BJP and Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday for arresting the law student from Shahjahanpur who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that police deliberately delayed the arrest of the “accused BJP leader” and acted only after public pressure.

Mr. Chinmayanand was yet to be booked for rape, Ms. Vadra said. “Wah re BJP ka nyay (This is the BJP's justice?),” she tweeted in Hindi.

Ms. Vadra also compared the case to the Unnao episode.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP had shown its “true face” by sending to jail the student who “displayed courage” and raised her voice against the former BJP MP.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who met the student in Shahjahanpur jail on Thursday, said she appeared “terrified”.

The law student’s counsel Anup Trivedi on Thursday applied for her bail in a district court but the judge scheduled the hearing for September 30.

