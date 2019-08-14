U.P. govt. seeks status of cases against MLA

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated proceedings that could lead to the withdrawal of court cases against firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sangeet Som. The State’s Law Department has written to officials, asking for the status on seven cases filed against Mr. Som between 2013 and 2017 in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Saharanpur.

Some of these cases are linked to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, where Mr. Som emerged as a controversial figure for pushing the Hindutva agenda. Sixty people lost their lives in the riots. Amit Kumar Singh, Additional District Magistrate-City, Muzaffarnagar confirmed that the district administration received directions from the government to submit a “13-point” report on the status of the cases against him.