U.P. govt. recommends CBI probe into Kanpur trader’s death

Gupta’s family had alleged that he died after assaulted by police during hotel check in Gorakhpur

The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday said it had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged murder of Kanpur trader Manish Gupta in Gorakhpur. Gupta’s family had alleged that he died after being assaulted by the police during a check at the hotel room he was staying in with two friends, following which six policemen were suspended and three were booked for murder.

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department, late on Friday, said the probe had also been shifted to Kanpur from Gorakhpur. A Special Investigation Team would probe the matter till the CBI took over the case, said the Home department, which falls under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The demand for a CBI probe was made by Gupta’s wife Meenakshi who on Thursday told journalists that the Chief Minister had agreed to it and also assured her that all her demands such as a better compensation and shifting of the probe to her home district would be met.

Ms. Meenakshi Gupta was appointed as an OSD in the Kanpur Development Authority and the ex gratia given to the family was raised to ₹40 lakh, said the government.