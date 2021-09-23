U.P. govt. orders CBI probe into seer’s death

The police has booked Anand Giri, a close disciple of Narendra Giri, for abetment of suicide and brought him to Prayagraj for questioning after detaining him in Haridwar

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government late on Wednesday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of prominent seer Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, the State Home Department said.

Mr. Adityanath had on Tuesday said those guilty in the alleged death by suicide case of Narendra Giri would be punished after an independent investigation even as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had demanded that a probe be conducted by a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court. Narendra Giri was known to have friendly ties with both the BJP and the SP.

The police, meanwhile, have booked Anand Giri, a close disciple of Narendra Giri till they had a public fallout earlier this year, for abetment of suicide and brought him to Prayagraj for questioning after detaining him in Haridwar.

Narendra Giri’s final rites of samadhi were conducted in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Anand Giri, a self-styled yoga guru, was named in a note recovered from the room in the Baghambari Mutt where Narendra Giri’s body was found hanging by a fan on Monday, said the police.

Before being detained by the police, Anand Giri said he was being falsely implicated in the case and claimed that his guru had been “murdered as part of a conspiracy” by those who siphoned off money from the Baghambari Math and the Bade Hanuman Temple and blackmailed Narendra Giri.

Narendra Giri was the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the body of 13 top Hindu sects in the country, apart from being the head priest of the Baghambari Math and the Bade Hanuman Temple located near Akbar’s fort at the Sangam, known for its reclining Lord Hanuman idol. Anand Giri shared a close and long relationship with Narendra Giri but things went sour earlier this year after Narendra Giri expelled him from the Math as well as the Niranjani Akhara on charges of indiscipline for allegedly still maintaining touch with his family despite taking monastic vows and financial wrongdoings. Anand Giri had in turn accused his guru of selling off Math property and engaging in other financial irregularities.

The two, however, patched up in May after Anand Giri apologised to his guru, touched his feet and said he took back all the allegations made by him under “ignorance.”