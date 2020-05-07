Other States

UP govt. lifts ban on sale of ‘paan masala’

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Ban on manufacture, storage and sale of ‘gutka/paan masala’ with nicotine and tobacco to continue in State

The Uttar Pradesh government has lifted its ban on ‘paan masala’ which does not contain nicotine and tobacco, according to an official order issued here.

“The ban on manufacturing and sale of ‘paan masala’ imposed on March 25 has been lifted,” Commissioner Food Security and Drug administration Anita Singh said in the order issued on Wednesday.

The order, however, clarified that the ban on manufacture, storage and sale of ‘gutka/paan masala’ with nicotine and tobacco will continue.

The sale of these products will be in accordance with the guidelines of the Home Department.

The Yogi Adityanath government had banned manufacture and sale of ‘paan masala’, saying the move would help stop the spread of coronavirus in the State.

“Manufacturing, sale and storage of ‘paan masala’ is being banned in the State till further orders,” Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S had said in an order issued on March 25.

“Spitting ‘paan masala’ can help in spreading COVID-19,” the order had said.

