UP govt. imposes NSA against 6 Tablighi members for misbehaving with nurses

The Uttar Pradesh government has said it will impose the National Security Act against the six persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat, who are accused of misbehaving with the women staff of the district hospital in Ghaziabad.

Though the government is yet to issue an official statement, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi attributed directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the NSA was being lodged.

“Ye na kanoon ko manenge, na vyavastha ko manenge, ye manavta ke dushman hai... [They don't follow the law or the system, they are enemies of humanity],” Mr. Awasthi said in an official Whatsapp group quoting Mr. Adityanath.

The police had filed an FIR against the six persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat's congregation in Delhi and were admitted to the isolation ward of the MMG hospital. Nurses have accused them of inappropriate behaviour.