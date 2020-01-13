U.P. govt. gives more power to police

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday passed a proposal to introduce the police commissioner system in two major cities under which IPS officers would get additional authority including magisterial powers.

This comes in the wake of violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and allegations of police brutality and use of excessive force against protesters.

The proposals were passed by the State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The police commissioner system would be implemented in Lucknow and Gautambuddha Nagar.

Sujeet Pandey, a 1994-batch IPS officer and ADG Prayagraj, was appointed as the new and first ever police commissioner of Lucknow. I-G Naveen Arora will be joint commissioner (law and order) and Nilabja Chowdhury, also of the same rank, will be joint police commissioner (crime and headquarters) in Lucknow.

The system would be slightly different in Gautam -buddha Nagar. While Alok Singh, 1995-batch IPS officer and ADG Meerut Range, will be the police commissioner Gautambuddha Nagar, the city would have two additional police commissioners, Sriparna Ganguly and Akhilesh Kumar, of the rank of DIG.

“In police commissioner system, police works as a team, under which the police commissioner has some magisterial powers in order to take forward smart and effective policing,” Mr. Adityanath told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

As per an official statement, the government listed several reasons for introducing the police commissioner system including the hi-tech nature and complexity of crimes, organised crime menace like drugs and human trafficking and cyber crimes. While the government does not directly link the introduction of the police commissioner system to the recent protests, it evaluates the present system of crowd control as inadequate to prevent damage to public property.

“Law and order challenges have become such that for crowd control and to effectively prevent vandalism of government and private property, the present system is proving to be weak,” the government document said.

This point stands out as the State government recently issued notices to around 500 persons across U.P. asking them to pay hefty fines for the damage to public and private property in the violence that took place during the protests against the CAA. The notices were issued after Mr. Adityanath vowed to “take revenge” against alleged vandals by confiscating and auctioning their property as compensation for the damages.

Historic day, says CM

Mr. Adityanath said the decision marked an “important and historic day” for policing in U.P., adding that introducing the police commissioner system was the “biggest step towards police reform” in the State.

DGP O.P Singh welcomed the decision as a necessary step towards taking quick action and said “with this comes greater responsibility to deliver.”

BSP chief Mayawati, however, said changing the police system in a few places would not bring about an improvement in the poor law and order in the State.