U.P. govt. drops ‘Urdu-Arabi-Farsi’ from State university’s name

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said it had decided to change the name of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Urdu-Arabi-Farsi University, a State varsity in the capital.

The varsity would now be called Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Bhasha Vishwavidyalaya (language university), the government said in a statement.

The “partial” name change came after Governor Anandiben Patel last year, during the convocation of the varsity, suggested that it drop the “Urdu-Arabi-Farsi” from its name.

The government said the change in name would provide the university a “global identity” and fulfil the State’s need for a language university, while expanding the scope of employment for students studying various languages.

An amendment would be brought in the U.P. State Universities Act, 1973, the government said.

The government said that apart from Urdu, Arabic and Persian, various other languages were taught at the university, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Pali and Prakrit, and foreign languages like German, Japanese, French and English.