U.P. govt. dishonest with aam, Ram, says Sisodia

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh at the party's Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

LUCKNOW

15 September 2021 00:40 IST

‘Delhi CM the only one running govt. on Ram’s principles’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only one in the country who is running his government on the “principles of Bhagwan Ram” and getting “inspired” by him, said his deputy and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.

Focus on election

Mr. Sisodia, along with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, participated in a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra in Faizabad town of Ayodhya district to target the Yogi Adityanath-led U.P. government.

The Yatra was dominated by the theme of Ram Rajya and nationalism, two issues emphasised by the AAP leadership as part of its U.P. campaign for the 2022 Assembly poll.

Talking to the reporters before starting the Yatra, which saw a decent crowd, Mr. Sisodia said the Yogi government had failed on all fronts. He also accused the BJP of standing with ‘goondaraj’ and rioters.

“The BJP government had been dishonest with both aam (common citizen) and [Lord] Ram,” said Mr. Sisodia.

In contrast, he said, Mr. Kejriwal is running his government and carrying out his politics through inspiration from Lord Ram and Ram Rajya.

Mr. Sisodia said while the AAP leaders keep Lord Ram “in their hearts” and the party running the government by holding the Constitution in hand, the BJP “keeps muh mein Ram, bagal mein churi,” referring to a popular Hindi idiom.