U.P. govt. cancels pending traffic challans between 2017 and 2021

June 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to cancel the pending challans on private and commercial vehicles from the year 2017 to 2021. The cancellation applies to all the challans issued between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021, including cases that are currently pending in various courts of the State.

U.P. Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh instructed all divisional transport officers to withdraw these challans from the portal once they received the court’s list of abated cases.

“The government has issued instructions to all divisional transport offices to remove pending challans from the e-challan portal after receiving the court’s list. The cancellation applies to challans issued between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2021,” said the U.P. government. Farmers in Noida were protesting for the cancellation of pending challans.

The Transport Commissioner further stated that this cancellation of old pending challans was in accordance with Uttar Pradesh Ordinance number two of June 2023.

“Following the cancellation of old pending challans, the drivers should not panic after this period. They can fill online traffic challans while sitting at home. Detailed information can be obtained by visiting the official website of the U.P. Traffic Police, and for this, only the vehicle number is required,” added the U.P. government.

