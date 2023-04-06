ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. govt. buildings including Vidhan Bhavan to undergo renovation

April 06, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Lucknow

U.P. already made a provision of ₹50 crore in the first phase for the redevelopment of the Vidhan Bhavan and Secretariat premises

Mayank Kumar

U.P. MLAs during the State’s Budget Session, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Government buildings in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow including Vidhan Bhavan complex and Secretariat premises will undergo renovations while many old buildings will also be demolished to make way for new structures. In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the senior officials of the State Property Department to speed up the process while the budgetary allocation and action plan for these projects were also discussed.

U.P. has already made a provision of ₹50 crore in the first phase for the redevelopment of the Vidhan Bhavan and Secretariat premises. In the meeting, Uttar Pradesh Property Department informed that the process of site selection for the first phase of work has been completed. The State’s planning department, entrusted to select consultant for the project, is likely to complete it within the next three months. Mr. Adityanath directed the officers of the Property Department to take necessary action and develop coordination with other concerned departments like Urban Planning Ministry before construction.

In the project, U.P. decided to give the Vidhan Bhawan complex, the State Secretariat and many outdated government structures a facelift. In the meeting, the Property Department informed that it has completed the process of selection of sites for the construction of new class-2 houses in Old Driver Colony, Dalibagh in Lucknow, and class-2 and class-3 new houses in Metropolitan Secretariat Colony. It also informed that old homes are being demolished.

