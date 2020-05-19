Other States

U.P. govt. asks Congress to deliver buses in Ghaziabad, Noida

Vehicles will be put to use, says U.P. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The Uttar Pradesh government on May 19 agreed to receive 1,000 buses from the Congress for ferrying stranded migrant workers to their hometowns.

The State government asked the Congress to deliver 500 buses to the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad by noon. The buses received would be put to use, Awanish Awasthi, U.P. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, told Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal secretary in a communication.

Mr. Awasthi also asked the Congress to deliver 500 buses in Noida.

In sum, the U.P. government agreed to run 1,000 buses provided by the Congress from Noida and Ghaziabad.

The respective DMs have been instructed to immediately use the buses after checking the permit, fitness certificate, insurance documents, licence of the driver and documents of the conductor, Mr. Awasthi said.

