U.P. Governor nominates six MLCs, fixing social calculus dominates appointment

April 04, 2023 - Lucknow

Governor Anandiben Patel nominated six people as Members of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh.

The appointment, which takes place on the basis of names sent by the State Government, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tried to fix its core social base by nominating two people from non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBC) and one Dalit.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (e) of Clause (3) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India, read with Clause (c) of Sub-section (2) of Section 10 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Governor of U.P. is pleased to nominate Rajni Kant Maheshwari, Saket Misra, Lalji Nirmal, Tariq Mansoor, Ramsurat Rajbhar, and Hanshraj Vishwakarma as members of the U.P. Legislative Council,” reads the notification issued by Chandrashekhar, special secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The names of Lalji Nirmal (a Dalit), Hansraj Vishwakarma, an OBC leader from Varanasi, and a prominent face from the Rajbhar community, Ramsurat Rajbhar point towards the saffron party focusing on these non-Yadav OBC and Dalit social groups in the run-up to 2024 polls.

The other two names, Saket Misra, son of Nripendra Misra who served as principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presently, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, and Tariq Mansoor, outgoing Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) hold significance.

The nomination of Mr. Mansoor signals the BJP’s outreach towards a section of Muslim intelligentsia aimed at bringing them under the broader plank of Indian nationalism.

Mr. Mansoor resigned from the post of AMU V-C and thanked the University fraternity for their support in running the institution. “I especially feel proud in how all of us came together in facing adversities from time to time, most notably during the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote Mr. Mansoor in his farewell letter addressed to university teachers, staff members, colleagues, and the alumni.

In the power corridors of Lucknow, it has been discussed that Saket Misra, who is an adviser to the Poorvanchal Vikas Board and an investment banker, the name was among the contenders to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and it was evident that he would be accommodated in the legislative structure.