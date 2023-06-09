U.P. Government to organise grand Yoga Week from June 15-21 in all districts; coordination committees formed

June 09, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Uttar Pradesh Government is planning to organise the Yoga Week in the State on a grand note from June 15 to 21, on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21, 2023. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions for organising mass yoga sessions apart from other events across the State with the aim to take the ancient practice to every household of U.P.

“A detailed action plan has been formulated under which district-level committees have been formed in all districts of the State which will monitor the implementation of the action plan and provide necessary assistance in its execution,” said the U.P. Government.

The U.P. Government directed the respective District Magistrates (DM) to chair the district-level committees which will include the Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Chief Development Officer (CDO), Municipal Commissioner, Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officers, District Homeopathic Officer, District Education Inspector, Basic Education Officer, Sports Officer, and representatives from non-governmental organisations as its members.

Collective responsibility

As many as 23 departments in the State have been entrusted to organise and coordinate yoga sessions across Uttar Pradesh. The district headquarters, tehsil, gram panchayat, block and police departments will take part in organising the events.

The State administration also roped in private organisations to make the week-long event successful. Organisations like the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yoga Institute, Gayatri Parivar, Brahma Kumari Foundation, Patanjali Yoga Institute, Art of Living etc. have been involved for the Yoga Week.

“Multiple events will be held in technical institutions, agricultural universities, higher educational institutions, medical institutions, and AYUSH universities across the State. A comprehensive programme is being developed in this regard and the government will allocate funds for it,” added the U.P. Government.

“Multiple events will be held in technical institutions, agricultural universities, higher educational institutions, medical institutions, and AYUSH universities across the State”Uttar Pradesh Government