U.P. Government to expand green cover with ‘one-tap-one-tree’ campaign

June 29, 2023 04:14 am | Updated June 28, 2023 10:43 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government is going to launch a campaign titled ‘one-tap-one-tree’ from July 1, aimed at expanding the State’s green cover along with the provision of potable tap water in rural areas simultaneously. The campaign is being launched jointly by the Namami Gange Programme and Rural Water Supply Department under the State government.

Under the campaign, the State government has set the target of planting five lakh saplings within a week of the launch of the initiative between July 1- July 7, as part of the larger mission to have a green future for the State, and at the same time providing people safe drinking water to safeguard their health.

Principal Secretary, Namami Gange and the Rural Water Supply Department, Anurag Srivastava, chaired a meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to conduct a plantation drive on a massive scale between July 1 and 7. “These saplings will be planted by officials and employees of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply departments outside the homes of households receiving tap connections, on overhead tanks, at pump houses as well as at water treatment plants,” reads a U.P. government press release.

Jal Samitis and other organisations have been entrusted with the task of carrying out plantation drives at the district, block and gram panchayat levels. Awareness programmes will also be conducted, educating the villagers on conserving the environment, and water.

