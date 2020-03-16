U.P. government seeks more time to file compliance report

A ‘name and shame’ poster in Lucknow.

Allahabad

16 March 2020 23:00 IST

Allahabad High Court had ordered removal of ‘name and shame’ posters

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday moved an application before the Allahabad High Court, seeking more time to file a compliance report in the matter related to the ‘name and shame’ posters of anti-CAA protesters.

In the application, the State government contended that a special leave petition (SLP) against the March 9 decision of the High Court is pending before the Supreme Court, which has referred the matter to a larger Bench.

Hence, in this backdrop of the situation, further time was sought by the State government for the filing of the compliance report till the matter is finally adjudicated by the apex court, said Additional Advocate General Neeraj Tripathi.

The Uttar Pradesh government moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the Allahabad High Court order directing the State administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow, observing that the police action was an “unwarranted interference” in privacy of people.

The Bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also directed the District Magistrate and the Lucknow Police Commissioner to submit a compliance report on or before March 16 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to install such posters “without having the authority of law”.

Shaming protesters

The posters were displayed to “name and shame” the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 19 in the State capital.

Earlier on March 7, the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue.