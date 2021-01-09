U.P. government ignoring Allahabad HC ruling on inter-faith couples: P. Chidambaram

Former finance minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday asked if the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is “above the law” after the Allahabad High Court made an observation with regard to inter-faith marriages by consenting adults.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidambaram, a noted lawyer himself, said it was “not for the first time that the High Court had come to the rescue of inter-faith couples and said no one may interfere in their personal lives”.
“Is U.P. government above the law? Do not the CM and the DGP believe in the ‘rule of law’? It is a disgrace that despite repeated judgements in the so-called ‘love jihad’ cases, the U.P. government and police continue to slap cases on couples under the unconstitutional law,” he said.
Hearing a writ petition filed by an inter-faith couple who alleged harassment from family, Justice Saral Srivastava of the Allahabad High Court had observed, “The court has repeatedly held that where two individuals having attained the age of majority, are living together, nobody is entitled to interfere in their peaceful life.”
