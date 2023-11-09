U.P. government holds Cabinet meet in Ayodhya; approves 14 proposals

November 09, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Lucknow

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government held its Cabinet meeting in Ayodhya’s Ramkatha Mandap on Thursday giving approval to 14 proposals including formation of Ayodhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad, giving the status of international research institute to Ayodhya Research Institute, construction of a Temple Museum in Ayodhya and status of State fairs to various fairs in Ayodhya.

“Ayodhya remained the focus of the Cabinet meeting with proposals regarding formation of Ayodhya Dham Teerth Vikas Parishad, construction of a Temple Museum in 25 acres of land, giving the status of international research institute to Ayodhya Research Institute and status of state fairs to various fairs in the temple city,” said a statement by the U.P. government, after the cabinet meeting.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath, while giving details of the Cabinet meeting said Ayodhya is getting traction across the world. “178 projects worth ₹30,500 crore are already running in Ayodhya. The temple city is moving towards a new era,” said Mr. Adityanath. U.P. also approved the establishment of an Inland Highway Authority.

“It is always highlighted that U.P. is a land locked state. Those countries of the world which have waterways have progressed. Even within the country, those states were progressing which had waterways, as it provided export facilities. We are all grateful to Prime Minister Modi who started the country’s first inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia. Our Inland Waterway Authority will help in promoting water transport in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, it will promote water sports, increase tourism facilities and also help in developing Uttar Pradesh as an export hub,” said Mr. Adityanath, while standing before a banner with pictures of Lord Hanuman and Ram and wearing yellow gamchha (scarves) with ‘Sri Sita Ram’ written over it.

Mr. Adityanath also informed that the State cabinet passed proposal to accord state status to several fair held in U.P. “Status of State fair is given to Kartik Purnima, Ram Navami, and Deepotsav, Makar Sankranti and Vasant Panchami in Ayodhya, the Dwar Dehri Lakhi fair held in Hathras in the memory of Dauji Maharaj, Kartik Purnima fair in Anupshahr of Bulandshahr and Dev Diwali program in Kashi,” he said.

Apart from these announcements, U.P. also approved the formation of Maa Pateshwari Devipatan Development Council for the development of the Devipatan administrative division and formation of Shukarteerath Vikas Parishad for development of Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar district.

In the cabinet meeting approval for the implementation of the Drone Policy in U.P. was also given. “Under the policy, it will be mandatory to get drones registered with the nearby police station,” said Mr. Adityanath. U.P. cabinet also gave approval for holding the Winter session of the state legislature from November 28.

