U.P. government hikes DA by 4% for its staff

May 17, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government on Tuesday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to its employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from January 1, 2023. With this announcement, the DA and DR has been increased to 42% from 38%. There are around 27.35 lakh employees and pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.

“In the larger interest of 16.35 lakh State employees serving in the Uttar Pradesh government and 11 lakh pensioners, the government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4% from 38% to 42% with effect from January 01, 2023,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government in March 2023 had also hiked the dearness allowance by four per cent for all government employees taking the total to 42% from 38%, which will benefit over one crore central employees. The Centre decided to spend an additional ₹12,815 crore to fund the hike in DA. After the Union government’s decision, it was expected that Uttar Pradesh would announce increase in DA.