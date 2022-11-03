U.P. government demotes DSP for indiscipline

Mayank Kumar November 03, 2022 02:37 IST

Vidya Kishore Sharma was reduced to the position of sub-inspector after allegations against him for taking ₹5 lakh as bribe in a rape case, was found to be correct

The Uttar Pradesh government demoted a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to the position of sub-inspector after allegations against him for taking ₹5 lakh as bribe in a rape case, was found to be correct. DSP Vidya Kishore Sharma was posted as Circle Officer (CO)/DSP in Rampur when a video of him accepting money went viral on social media leading to a major uproar. The information of Mr. Sharma’s demotion was shared by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). “Due to allegations of indiscipline against the then CO/DSP of Rampur, the Chief Minister has decided to demote him to his rudimentary post,” read a tweet from the CM office. In 2021, a woman from Rampur alleged that two men, including a hospital manager, had gang-raped her and the police did not take action in the case. Afterwards, a video of Mr. Sharma went viral on social media where he could be seen taking a bag of money. It was alleged that the bag contained ₹5 lakh to influence the investigation in the same matter. The police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter in December 2021 and the DSP was suspended. The U.P. Police initiated a high-level enquiry against him. It may take at least seven years for Mr. Sharma to become an inspector again. Also, it is very difficult for demoted officers to reach the position of DSP.



