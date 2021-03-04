U.P. girl murder accused held in Himachal

The accused in the murder of a minor girl in a Bulandshahr village was arrested on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, police said. The body of the 13-year-old was recovered by a police team from a pit in the house of the accused on Tuesday.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said Harendra, who worked as a labourer in Delhi, has admitted to the crime.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the administration would provide relief to the family under the Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh.