Other States

U.P. girl murder accused held in Himachal

The accused in the murder of a minor girl in a Bulandshahr village was arrested on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, police said. The body of the 13-year-old was recovered by a police team from a pit in the house of the accused on Tuesday.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said Harendra, who worked as a labourer in Delhi, has admitted to the crime.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the administration would provide relief to the family under the Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2021 1:28:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-girl-murder-accused-held-in-himachal/article33984040.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY