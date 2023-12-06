U.P. engaging social media influencers to promote stories on Ram

December 06, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh government has asked its cultural department to engage prominent social media influencers of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and X to promote stories related to the Ram temple, its construction work, development of Ayodhya and Lord Ram before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

A budget of ₹25 lakhs last week is allocated to the Tourism and Culture department for reaching out to the people through influencers and other mediums in social media.

“Influencers with a significant presence on major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube have already been approached for collaboration,” said Tourism and Culture Ministry Principal Secretary, in an statement.

The department is also producing documentary films on events related with Ramayana. A series of events including release of books authored by writers focusing on the life and philosophy of Lord Ram, albums centred on Ramayana, featuring devotional singers from both India and abroad, will also be released.

