ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. engaging social media influencers to promote stories on Ram

December 06, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Lucknow

 A budget of ₹25 lakhs last week is allocated to the Tourism and Culture department for reaching out to the people through influencers and other mediums in social media

The Hindu Bureau

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retd.) V.K. Singh visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site, in Ayodhya. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government has asked its cultural department to engage prominent social media influencers of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and X to promote stories related to the Ram temple, its construction work, development of Ayodhya and Lord Ram before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

 A budget of ₹25 lakhs last week is allocated to the Tourism and Culture department for reaching out to the people through influencers and other mediums in social media. 

“Influencers with a significant presence on major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube have already been approached for collaboration,” said Tourism and Culture Ministry Principal Secretary, in an statement. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department is also producing documentary films on events related with Ramayana. A series of events including release of books authored by writers focusing on the life and philosophy of Lord Ram, albums centred on Ramayana, featuring devotional singers from both India and abroad, will also be released. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US