U.P. districts now under FRRO ambit

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has redefined the jurisdiction of some of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for services related to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

The MHA said in a statement that Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida) and Ghaziabad districts in Uttar Pradesh, have been brought under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Delhi, for matters relating to receiving and processing of applications for various services in respect of OCI cardholders. “These measures are expected to greatly facilitate foreign nationals residing in the National Capital Region (NCR) for availing visa and OCI-related services,” MHA said.

Till now OCI cardholders residing in these two districts, adjoining Delhi had to go to Lucknow for processing and receiving applications.

These districts are already under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Delhi for various visa related services for foreigners. Further, the States of Haryana and Rajasthan are already under the jurisdiction of FRRO, Delhi for OCI and visa related services for foreigners,” said MHA.