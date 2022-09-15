U.P. Dalit sisters death: Six arrested for rape and murder

PTI September 15, 2022 11:06 IST

The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on September 14.

Lakhimpur Kheri SP, Sanjeev Suman addresses a press conference on the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Six people were arrested on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters in Nighasan here, police said. The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) told reporters, “We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation,” the SP said. "As per preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon on the persuasion of Junaid and Sohail. Junaid and Sohail have confessed that they strangulated the girls after raping them," said the SP. The girls' mother had on Wednesday claimed that they were murdered.



