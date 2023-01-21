ADVERTISEMENT

U.P.: Court issues arrest warrant against BJP MLA in rape case

January 21, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - LUCKNOW

Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra directed the police to produce the MLA in the court on January 23

The Hindu Bureau

A Sonbhadra court issued an arrest warrant against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Duddhi Assembly constituency, Ramdular Gaur in an eight-year-old rape case, after he failed to appear in court, despite repeated summons issued against him. Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra directed the police to produce the MLA in the court on January 23.

The matter dates back to November 4, 2014 when a person belonging to the Myorpur locality in Sonbhadra lodged a police complaint alleging that Mr. Gaur had raped his sister and threatened her with dire consequences.

The district police filed a chargesheet after a probe and the additional sessions court issued summons to the MLA, but he did not appear citing health reasons.

Mr. Gaur, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, won the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls from the Duddhi Assembly seat by a huge margin. Duddhi is one of the five Assembly constituencies which come under Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency, and is reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Tribes.

