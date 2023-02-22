U.P. cops serve notice to singer over song on deaths during Kanpur Dehat eviction drive

February 22, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was served a notice by the Kanpur police on February 21 for a satirical version of her song which allegedly “created a situation of disharmony and tension”, the notice stated.

Ms. Rathore, a famous Bhojpuri singer who earned fame for the ‘ UP Mein Ka Ba’ song ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, posted a variation referencing the anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur Dehat, which resulted in the deaths of a mother and daughter— Pramila Dixit, 45, and Neha, 20. Their house was deliberately set on fire by police officials, the family of the victims alleged.

Ms. Rathore shared a “Season 2” of the song on Twitter, critiquing the Yogi Adityanath government and eviction drive.

She shared another video on Twitter of the police officials serving her a notice. The police officers can be heard asking if it was her who is seen in the video if she wrote the song and stands by it. Are you “aware of the adverse impact of the video on society”, the police said. The police’s notice states “this song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice.”

Ms. Rathore is famous for folk renditions of Bhojpuri songs. The first part of her ‘ UP Mein Ka Ba’ song underlined the UP government’s mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also wrote another song titled ‘Gujarat Mein Ka Ba’, touching upon the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy ahead of the Gujarat elections.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia criticized the police action. “When the popular singer @nehafolksinger asked fearless questions, the BJP government sent a notice to her house through the hands of the police... Is BJP so scared of the voice of a folk singer? Embarrassing. This is very shameful,” Mr Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

Former Chief Minister of U.P. Akhilesh Yadav also came out in support of Ms. Rathore.

