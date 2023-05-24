HamberMenu
U.P. conserves more than 11 lakh destitute cattle under cow protection schemes

CM Yogi Adityanath has pushed for developing a self-sustainable model for running a gaushala and called for linking it with natural farming, cow dung paint etc. to make it financially secure

May 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
The U.P. government said that it provided protection to 11,57,204 destitute cattle by spending a total of ₹1,681.61 crore

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said that it provided protection to 11,57,204 destitute cattle by spending a total of ₹1,681.61 crore under the Mukhyamantri Nirasrit Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana.

“Till March 31, 2023, as many as 9,15,125 cows got protection in 6,066 temporary cow shelters in the State. At the same time, 1,39,060 cows are being protected in 280 large cow protection centres, 85,867 cows in Kanha Gaushala. In this way, a total of 11,57,204 cows are getting proper protection in the State,” said a government press release, adding the conservation and promotion of destitute cattle had always been one of the main priorities of the State government.

U.P. set a deadline of one week for uploading related data on the Go-Shelter portal under the Mukhyamantri Nirasrit Govansh Sahbhagita Yojana, so that the payment for the month of June 2023 could be ensured in the first week of July, to farmers.

Under the tenure of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the focus on cow protection has accelerated with Mr. Adityanath even pushing for developing a self-sustainable model for running a gaushala in the State and calling for linking it with natural farming, cow dung paint etc. to make it financially secure.

He also suggested to rope in non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for running the gaushala.

