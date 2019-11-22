U.P. Congress issues notices to 11 veterans for opposing revamp

The Congress on Thursday served notices to 11 leaders in Uttar Pradesh for “unnecessarily opposing” the party over the revamp of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) in October.

The sharply-worded notice asked them to reply to the charges against them within 24 hours.

A U.P. Congress press release said the notices were sent by the State unit’s disciplinary committee on the instructions of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East), and UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

They were served notices in view of their acts of indiscipline, it said.

The 11 leaders are mostly old-timers, disgruntled after the reorganisation of the UPCC on October 7 when Mr. Lallu replaced Raj Babbar as the State unit’s president.

They include an AICC member, former Ministers, a district unit chief and one-time MLAs.

“It has come to the notice of the disciplinary committee through newspapers that you have been continuously and unnecessarily opposing the AICC decisions concerning the UPCC publicly by holding meetings,” the notice said.

“Through these meetings and statements in the media, the image of the Congress party has been tarnished. This was not expected from senior leaders like you,” it added.

“This behaviour of yours is against the policies and ideas of the party .These actions come under the ambit of indiscipline. You have been given 24 hours time to give your clarification as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” it said.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee secretary Dhiraj Gurjar said in New Delhi that the party will take action if there is indiscipline, whatever the seniority of the Congress member.

The move comes after the absence of several party veterans from two recent meetings called by the UPCC chief in Lucknow.

Move to meet Sonia

Instead, the disgruntled veterans have been holding their own meetings. They had also planned to meet party president Sonia Gandhi as a delegation to voice their grievances.

Those served notices include former MP Santosh Singh, former MLC Siraj Mehdi, former Ministers Ram Krishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi and AICC member Rajendra Singh Solanki.