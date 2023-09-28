U.P. Congress chief meets BSP MP Danish Ali amid talk of possible entry into grand old party

September 28, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - LUCKNOW

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Wednesday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali in New Delhi fuelling further speculation on the possibility of the latter’s entry to the grand old party ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking with The Hindu, U.P. Congress leaders said Mr. Ali is welcome to join the party as the Congress is the most vocal critic of the BJP’s divisive, communal politics and an ideal platform to fight for the rights of minorities.

“We come in solidarity with Danish Ali saheb. He is a strong MP, and always talked about peace and harmony of the country,” said Mr. Rai, the newly appointed U.P. Congress chief.

In the recent special session of Parliament, Mr. Ali faced derogatory remarks from BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, leading to a massive uproar with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visiting Mr. Ali in solidarity.

When asked by The Hindu on whether the Congress would welcome Mr. Ali into the party, Anil Yadav, organisational secretary of U.P. Congress, who was present in the meeting said: “We welcome everyone to join the Congress. Our party is the most vocal critic of the BJP’s divisive and communal politics and an ideal platform to fight for the rights of each section of the society,” said Mr. Yadav.

Mr. Ali, who faced the barrage of communal slurs from the ruling party lawmaker inside Lok Sabha, told The Hindu that he is yet to come out of traumatic episode and is not in a position to decide on anything. “I am not in the condition to think about anything. I am in trauma because of what happened with me in Lok Sabha,” he said.

The Amroha MP has, of late, been taking a contrary stand to that of the BSP, on whose symbol he was elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, by pitching for opposition unity as he has described the need to come together as more necessary than ever before. On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati has affirmed that her party would contest the general election all alone and will not get into any of the alliances.

