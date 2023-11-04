ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. Congress chief booked for 'promoting enmity' at BHU

November 04, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - Varanasi (U.P.)

The alleged incident of molestation occurred on Wednesday night

PTI

All India Students Association (AISA) supporters stage a protest against the alleged molestation of a female student of Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU), in Varanasi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

An FIR has been lodged against Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for allegedly promoting enmity, police said here on Saturday.

According to the complaint submitted to police by an ABVP office-bearer, Mr. Rai has accused the members of the organisation of being involved in an alleged incident of molestation on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the Congress leader under section 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Lanka police station here on Friday night, Inspector (crime) Sahjanand Srivastav said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi targets PM as IIT-BHU student is sexually assaulted by bike borne attackers

Mr. Rai described the complaint against him as a sign of nervousness on the part of the ABVP, the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"This shows their nervousness. A probe in the matter will reveal who is involved in it (the molestation incident). The BHU has become a den of ABVP (members) who harbour outsiders," he told PTI.

The alleged incident of molestation occurred on Wednesday night. According to the complainant, she had gone out of her hostel with a friend when three men on a motorcycle forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend near the Karman Baba temple.

The accused then allegedly stripped the woman, made a video of her and took photos. They let her go after about 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complaint stated.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at the Lanka police station. Police are yet to make any arrest in the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US