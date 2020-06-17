U.P. Cong. chief released from jail in buses case

Congress Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday stepped out of jail almost a month after being booked and arrested for allegedly sending a faulty list of buses to the BJP-led State government to ply migrant workers home.
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the MLA who was in jail since May 21.
‘Strong ideas’
After being released from the Lucknow district jail, Mr. Lallu vowed to continue raising voice for workers, oppressed and deprived sections of the society.
“The walls of a prison cannot stop our strong ideas. If for the sake of oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Backwards and workers, Ajay Lallu has to go to jail a 1,000 times, I will not take a step back,” he asserted.
Mr. Lallu then paid his respects at the statues of B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow before heading to the Congress State headquarters.
Mr. Lallu was arrested on May 20 in Agra for protesting against the district administration’s refusal to allow buses arranged by the Congress from Rajasthan to ply into U.P. to transport stranded migrants home.
Though he was granted interim bail by an Agra court, he was arrested again by the Lucknow police on charges of allegedly sending a faulty list of buses to the U.P. government and alleged forgery of documents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath