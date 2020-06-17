U.P. Cong. chief released from jail in buses case

Congress Uttar Pradesh president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday stepped out of jail almost a month after being booked and arrested for allegedly sending a faulty list of buses to the BJP-led State government to ply migrant workers home.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the MLA who was in jail since May 21.

‘Strong ideas’

After being released from the Lucknow district jail, Mr. Lallu vowed to continue raising voice for workers, oppressed and deprived sections of the society.

“The walls of a prison cannot stop our strong ideas. If for the sake of oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Backwards and workers, Ajay Lallu has to go to jail a 1,000 times, I will not take a step back,” he asserted.

Mr. Lallu then paid his respects at the statues of B.R. Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow before heading to the Congress State headquarters.

Mr. Lallu was arrested on May 20 in Agra for protesting against the district administration’s refusal to allow buses arranged by the Congress from Rajasthan to ply into U.P. to transport stranded migrants home.

Though he was granted interim bail by an Agra court, he was arrested again by the Lucknow police on charges of allegedly sending a faulty list of buses to the U.P. government and alleged forgery of documents.