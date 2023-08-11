HamberMenu
U.P. CM Yogi inaugurates air service between Lucknow and Varanasi

“Now, people can complete the journey between Lucknow and Varanasi in just 55 minutes,” said Mr. Adityanath, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

August 11, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath at the inauguration of the direct flight from Lucknow to Varanasi, at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the direct flight to Varanasi from Lucknow. With the launch of a flight by IndiGo Airlines to Varanasi, it has become the 25th domestic destination connected with the state capital Lucknow.

“The flight to connect Lucknow with the spiritual capital, Varanasi, was much needed. The service will fulfil the commitment of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Udaan Scheme, which is designed to allow even the common man wearing slippers to travel by air.

Now, people can complete the journey between Lucknow and Varanasi in just 55 minutes,” said Mr. Adityanath, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The U.P. Chief Minister added, “In the past six years, a rapid expansion of air services is visible in the State. Till 2017, there were only two active airports in Varanasi and Lucknow, whereas presently, there are nine fully operational airports in the State. The State government is now preparing 12 more airports, including two international airports, and among these, the Ayodhya Airport will become fully operational in December. Similarly, the first runway of Asia’s largest Jewar Airport will also be completed by the end of this year,”.

Mr. Adityanath expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Government of India and IndiGo Airlines for fulfilling the demand of entrepreneurs, businessmen, representatives, enlightened society, and pilgrims visiting Varanasi with the launch of the air service between the capital and the spiritual city.

