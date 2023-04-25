ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat; police registers case

April 25, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The message was received around 10:22 p.m. on Monday which allegedly read, “I will kill CM Yogi Soon”

The Hindu Bureau

U.P. Police registered a case against an unidentified person in Lucknow for sending death threat messages to CM Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline ‘112’. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified person in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow for sending death threat messages to the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline ‘112’, a toll-free number issued by Uttar Pradesh to call up the police in the event of an emergency.

The message was received around 10:22 p.m. on Monday which allegedly read, "I will kill CM Yogi Soon."

The offender was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A few weeks back, a 16-year-old schoolboy was arrested by the U.P. Police for allegedly sending an email to a media house based in Noida, threatening to kill the U.P. CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The teenager was produced in a juvenile court in Gautam Buddh Nagar and granted bail later.

In the past also, the U.P. Police has received a few threat calls or messages from miscreants, threatening to kill the CM.

