HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat; police registers case

The message was received around 10:22 p.m. on Monday which allegedly read, “I will kill CM Yogi Soon”

April 25, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
U.P. Police registered a case against an unidentified person in Lucknow for sending death threat messages to CM Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline ‘112’. File.

U.P. Police registered a case against an unidentified person in Lucknow for sending death threat messages to CM Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline ‘112’. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unidentified person in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow for sending death threat messages to the State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the police’s helpline ‘112’, a toll-free number issued by Uttar Pradesh to call up the police in the event of an emergency.

The message was received around 10:22 p.m. on Monday which allegedly read, “I will kill CM Yogi Soon.”

ALSO READ
Kerala police arrest accused who wrote threat letter to PM Modi

The offender was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (threat to cause death or grievous hurt), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

A few weeks back, a 16-year-old schoolboy was arrested by the U.P. Police for allegedly sending an email to a media house based in Noida, threatening to kill the U.P. CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The teenager was produced in a juvenile court in Gautam Buddh Nagar and granted bail later.

In the past also, the U.P. Police has received a few threat calls or messages from miscreants, threatening to kill the CM.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / death

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.