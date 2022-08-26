UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed crackdown on drugs, illicit liquor, says Noida police commissioner

Yogi Adityanath also issued directions to ensure strict action against anti-social elements who use their “clout” to harass ordinary citizens

PTI Noida
August 26, 2022 18:11 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed police departments of Meerut division, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, to crack down on illegal liquor and drugs, officials said.

The Chief Minister also issued directions to ensure strict action against anti-social elements who use their “clout” to harass ordinary citizens, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

Mr. Adityanath’s directions came during a meeting with top officials of the Meerut zone to review law and order situation in the western part of the state, he said.

“The Chief Minister has directed police officials of the division, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, to crack down on illicit liquor business and illegal drug chain in the region,” Singh said.

“He also made it clear the government’s policy for no tolerance against anti-social elements. His directions are clear that strict action has to be taken against anyone using any clout to harass common people,” the police commissioner told PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently launched stringent measures to ensure a crackdown on illegal liquor sale and consumption in the state.

Earlier this week, the state police also formed a dedicated anti-narcotics wing to check illegal sale and consumption of drugs in the state.

