Other States

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath gets death threat

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File photo | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt
PTI Lucknow August 09, 2022 11:26 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 11:26 IST

A WhatsApp message threatening to kill Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was received on the state police's text helpline following which a case was registered against a man, official here said Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Police said the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He threatened to bomb the Chief Minister, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An FIR was filed Monday at the Sushant Golf City police station here by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

Police said several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on it, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
gangs & organised crime
government
Bharatiya Janata Party
law enforcement
emergency planning
security measures
Read more...