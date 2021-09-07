Uttar Pradesh CM seeks improved surveillance in districts battling dengue outbreak

The Chief Minister announced an increase in the honorarium awarded to frontline workers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked officials to improve surveillance in Firozabad and other districts battling outbreaks of dengue and viral fever that have claimed over 50 lives.

Mr. Adityanath also announced that the government has moved forward to increase the honorarium of anganwadi and Asha workers in the State.

“Effective arrangements should be made in Firozabad, Mathura, Agra and other districts to check the spread of dengue and viral disease. Surveillance should be made better and distribution of medical kits should start,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing a meeting in Lucknow.

He said, in Shikohabad (Firozabad), a 100-bed hospital is ready and could prove beneficial for those living in nearby areas.

“Additional beds, medicine, paramedical staff, doctors, medicines have been made available there and if need it can be further increased,” he said.

He said unnecessary crowding should be avoided in Out Patient Departments and family members of patients should be given health updates. He added that ‘CM helpline’ should also reach out to patients.

In Firozabad, dengue and viral fever have claimed 51 lives so far. Last week, three Firozabad doctors were suspended on charges of laxity.

Firozabad’s Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth was also removed following a spate of deaths, mostly among children, since August 18 due to the viral fever and suspected cases of dengue.

The Chief Minister had visited the district on August 30 to take stock of the situation. At the meeting, the Chief Minister said that ‘corona curfew’ should be observed between 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. in view of the improved coronavirus situation.

“Officials should ensure that all markets are closed by 11 p.m.,” the Chief Minister said. At present, the markets remain closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Addressing a gathering after launching the ‘National Nutrition Month – 2021’, Mr. Adityanath said, “During the coronavirus pandemic, when people isolated themselves in their homes, anganwadi and Asha workers provided medicines by reaching out to people in villages and did a wonderful job. Without their help it would have been difficult to control the situation.” He added, “Keeping in mind their good work, the government has decided to increase their honorarium and has also moved forward in this direction. The Department is preparing a plan in this regard. I have also asked for their dues, if any, to be paid immediately”.

On the same occasion, Governor Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister inaugurated 529 anganwadi centres in the State and honoured workers with a certificate and shawl. “Anganwadi centres should have their own building. We have made it a priority of our government. It should be taken forward as a campaign,” the Chief Minister said.