U.P. CM reviews Ram temple work in Ayodhya

October 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Lucknow

Mr. Adityanath held discussions with government officials on the ongoing development projects in the city.

Mayank Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya on October 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Saturday and reviewed the progress in the construction of the Ram temple.

Mr. Adityanath, who regularly visits the city, offered prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and met the officials of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. “During this visit, Mr. Adityanath also enquired about the well-being of the workers and reviewed the progress of the Janmabhoomi construction work. Trust officials and others were present during this visit,” read an statement from the U.P. government.

He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Mr. Adityanath held discussions with government officials on the ongoing development projects in the city. Local public representatives were also present during the CM’s visit.

The State government is giving top priority to the Ram Temple work, along with investment projects worth more than ₹32,000 crore initiated jointly by the State and Union governments for the city of Ayodhya.

