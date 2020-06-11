Other States

U.P. CM orders action under NSA against those accused in Jaunpur arson

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Huts of a Dalit community were set ablaze after two groups clashed over a minor incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered officials to lodge the National Security Act against persons accused of setting ablaze several huts of a Dalit community after two groups clashed over a minor incident in Jaunpur.

The police said 37 persons had so far been arrested while attempts were on to nab the others. The arson took place in Bhadethi village in Sarai Khawaja area of the East U.P. district late on Tuesday.

The incident started out after a minor dispute between two sets of youngsters who had accompanied their grazing buffaloes and goats to a pond. While local sources said the dispute started over the plucking of mangoes, the SHO said it started after a buffalo belonging to one community kicked a goat on the other side.

Following the scuffle, a compromise was arrived at at the behest of the pradhan, said the police. But later members of one group had allegedly gathered in big numbers and indulged in arson and damaged the huts in the Dalit busty, said IG Varanasi Vijay Singh Meena, who reached the spot.

Th officer said NSA would be invoked against the culprits. Mr. Adityanath has ordered departmental action against the local SHO.

Seven huts and sheds were razed and four cattle died, said reports. Eleven persons from both sides were injured, said a police official.

Rajan Ram, a local, told journalists that the attackers had allegedly also fired three-four shots in the air from a distance, following which the residents fled their homes. The mob then set the huts and sheds on fire, alleged Mr. Ram.

Mr. Adityanath announced a compensation of more than ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the victims. The seven affected families would be provided houses under the CM Awaas Yojana, a government spokesperson said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 7:42:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-cm-orders-action-under-nsa-against-those-accused-in-jaunpur-arson/article31805443.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY