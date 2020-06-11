U.P. CM orders action under NSA against those accused in Jaunpur arson

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered officials to lodge the National Security Act against persons accused of setting ablaze several huts of a Dalit community after two groups clashed over a minor incident in Jaunpur.

The police said 37 persons had so far been arrested while attempts were on to nab the others. The arson took place in Bhadethi village in Sarai Khawaja area of the East U.P. district late on Tuesday.

The incident started out after a minor dispute between two sets of youngsters who had accompanied their grazing buffaloes and goats to a pond. While local sources said the dispute started over the plucking of mangoes, the SHO said it started after a buffalo belonging to one community kicked a goat on the other side.

Following the scuffle, a compromise was arrived at at the behest of the pradhan, said the police. But later members of one group had allegedly gathered in big numbers and indulged in arson and damaged the huts in the Dalit busty, said IG Varanasi Vijay Singh Meena, who reached the spot.

Th officer said NSA would be invoked against the culprits. Mr. Adityanath has ordered departmental action against the local SHO.

Seven huts and sheds were razed and four cattle died, said reports. Eleven persons from both sides were injured, said a police official.

Rajan Ram, a local, told journalists that the attackers had allegedly also fired three-four shots in the air from a distance, following which the residents fled their homes. The mob then set the huts and sheds on fire, alleged Mr. Ram.

Mr. Adityanath announced a compensation of more than ₹10 lakh as financial assistance to the victims. The seven affected families would be provided houses under the CM Awaas Yojana, a government spokesperson said.