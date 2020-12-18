U.P. CM links farmers’ protest to Ram temple

‘Oppn. upset with Ayodhya development’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Opposition parties of “misleading” farmers and fuelling unrest because they could not tolerate that a grand Ram temple was being built in Ayodhya.

Linking the ongoing farmer protests in an around Delhi to the Ram Mandir, Mr. Adityanath said those misleading the farmers were ones “who cannot tolerate that a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya.”

They are upset that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even kickstarted the construction of the Ram Mandir, said the Chief Minister at a public event for farmers in Bareilly.

“Should a Ram Mandir be built in Ayodhya or not, I would ask my farmer brothers? Did Modiji do the right thing? Do you support it,” he asked before urging the crowd to chant Jai Shri Ram twice.

Mr. Adityanath also said that those who don’t like India’s progress were leaving no stones upturned in hatching conspiracies. He accused the Opposition parties of trying to fuel unrest and disorder in the country.

“The theory of communism will never hold true...that if you speak a lie 100 times, it would become the truth,” he said.

“You must have seen there is a dharna going on at at one place. And what is the demand made at the dharna? They want guarantee of MSP,” Mr. Adityanath said. “The Central government said we are already providing MSP, there is no question of taking it back.”

Dilution of Article 370

Apart from referring to the Ram Mandir and hitting out at Communism, Mr. Adityanath also said that those allegedly misleading the farmers were upset over the dilution of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.